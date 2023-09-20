EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 33-year-old man was recently arrested with multiple charges after a Texas Department of Public Safety chase on Tuesday, Sept. 19, according to Texas DPS.

The preliminary investigation showed that at 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19 Texas DPS Highway Patrol and Special Agents were working on an operation with the El Paso Police Department Auto Theft Task Force in an attempt to locate a suspect involved in a vehicle theft in Northeast El Paso.

Texas DPS says a trooper located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the driver for a traffic violation on McCombs Street.

The driver fled reaching speeds over 100 mph and crossed into New Mexico state. During the pursuit, the driver intentionally rammed into unmarked police units while attempting to evade.

Texas DPS says the driver exited the vehicle and ran into a back room at 657 Mesilla View in Chaparral, New Mexico, barricading himself.

Moments later, law enforcement took custody of the subject identified as John Gallegos, 33, of Chaparral, NM without further incident.

Gallegos had multiple felony warrants out of El Paso County with no bond. Gallegos was charged with evading and other charges are pending including aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer and driving while license revoked.

In addition, agencies involved in this investigation are Texas DPS Highway Patrol, TX DPS Special Agents, EPPD Auto Theft Task Force, USBP El Paso Sector Bortac Unit, Otero County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police.