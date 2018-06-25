EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The first group of immigrant parents separated from their children under the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy have been released to a local shelter.

The group, which includes 32 mothers and fathers, arrived at the Annunciation House Hospitality Center Sunday afternoon.

About 22 of them were being housed in the El Paso County Jail, but their criminal charges have been withdrawn.

Should they choose to stay in the U.S., the parents would have to wait to have their case heard by an immigrant judge.

According to the organization, the only information they are being given as to how to get their children back is a 1-800 number.

"I can promise you that when these children arrive here, if we bring in 30 cell phones and call that number, they are not going to be able to reach their children and they are not going to be able to talk to their children," Annunciation House Director Ruben Garcia tells KTSM.

If and when the parents find out where their children are, they have to apply to regain custody of them, showing evidence that they are fit to care for their children.

In the meantime, the Annunciation House will provide legal services and help connect them to different resources. The parents are not required to stay at a hospitality house. Annunciation House tells us they are allowed to travel within the United States while awaiting their court hearing.

No word yet on whether other parents will be released soon.