319 new COVID-19 cases reported, 9 new deaths in El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 319 new COVID-19 cases along with 9 additional virus related deaths.

The death toll in El Paso County now stands at 933.

There are currently 875 patients hospitalized with the virus, 300 in the ICU, and 204 on ventilators.

So far there have been 47,910 recoveries out of 86,752 positive COVID-19 cases.

The number of active cases remains high with the city reporting 37,304 patients with COVID-19.

