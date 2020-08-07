312 new cases, 1 additional COVID-19 death in the borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Public Health has reported 312 new COVID-19 cases and one new virus-related death, Friday morning.

According to a release, the patient was a male in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

The death toll in El Paso is now 286.

There are currently 234 patients hospitalized, 85 in the ICU, and 33 on ventilators.

The total number of cases in the sun city is 15,908, with 3,953 of those cases reported as being active.

