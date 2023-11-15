EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 31-year-old man was recently arrested and charged with burglary of habitation and resisting arrest on Friday, Nov. 10, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says that on Friday, Nov. 10 deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Clipper Road in reference to a burglary of habitation in progress,

Upon arrival, deputies met with the victim, who they saw coming out of a window, and she advised the deputies that a man had forced himself into her home and he was still inside, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies had to make forced entry into the residence where they met with the man. He refused to follow verbal commands and also resisted the deputies while they attempted to place him under arrest.

The man identified as Ray Vaughn Wright, 31, was taken into custody, processed and confined in the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Wright was charged with burglary of habitation with a $10,000 bond and resisting arrest with a $3,500 bond.