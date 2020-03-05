31 songs to wash your hands to while preventing spread of coronavirus

News

by: Dara Bitler

Posted: / Updated:

Hands of a little girl of foam. Close up. Copy space. Focus is on hands.

(KDVR) – The best way to prevent transmission of the novel coronavirus is still with good old water and soap.

The CDC advises that people wash their hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching their face, cover their mouth when sneezing or coughing, and regularly clean surfaces.

We came up with a list of songs that have choruses that are at least 20 seconds long to help you enjoy your hand washing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Fire reported at El Paso Courthouse parking garage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire reported at El Paso Courthouse parking garage"

Pence says task force pushing to expand testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pence says task force pushing to expand testing"

WATCH: Post Super Tuesday coverage; plus election headlines for March 4

Thumbnail for the video titled "WATCH: Post Super Tuesday coverage; plus election headlines for March 4"

Bishop of El Paso preparing for Coronavirus in El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bishop of El Paso preparing for Coronavirus in El Paso"

Agricultural truck traffic at Pharr TX International Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Agricultural truck traffic at Pharr TX International Bridge"

National security officials say TikTok poses threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "National security officials say TikTok poses threat"
More Local