EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A spokesperson with DPS confirmed 30 migrants were seen crossing near the area of Socorro Rd. and Winn Rd. Friday morning and were turned over to Border Patrol.

The spokesperson adds that one migrant was in need of medical attention. Other injuries are unknown at this time.

The public is asked to be aware of these crossings and to take safety precautions. No other information has been released at this time.

KTSM 9 News is working on gathering more information.