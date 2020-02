NEW YORK (CNN) — Thirty people face charges after a protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Sunday in New York.

The demonstration began at New York’s main library, and then moved to times square.

Protesters chanted. “No ICE, no KKK, no fascist U.S.A.”

Police said the demonstration got out of hand. So, they arrested 10 men and 20 women.

The protesters face charges related to disorderly conduct and civil disobedience.