EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A three-year-old child was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries after a near drowning incident happened in far East El Paso on Thursday, Sep. 7.

A spokesperson with the El Paso Fire Department says the call came in at 11:15 a.m., and the child was transported from the 14300 block of Armando Silva.

El Paso Police are still on the scene and no other injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated once we learn more.