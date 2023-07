Four patients were transported to the hospital from Ascarate Lake with heat-related symptoms on Sunday, July 16.

UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two people were taken to a local hospital with severe heat-related symptoms, and another two patients were transported with minor heat-related symptoms Sunday, July 16 at Ascarate Park, according to El Paso Fire.

El Paso Fire says multiple additional patients were checked at the scene.