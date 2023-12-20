UPDATE: The barricaded subject has been placed into custody after refusing to come out of the vehicle, according to police.

The subject will be placed under an emergency detention order and CIT will be the handling the investigation.

Police say no criminal charges are pending at this time.

“No schools are affected, and lockdowns should be lifted soon,” police said.

ORIGINAL: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Franklin High School, Polk Elementary School, and Guerrero Elementary School are all currently placed in secure protocols due to a barricaded subject near the area in West El Paso.

El Paso Police has confirmed to KTSM that there is currently a barricaded subject inside a vehicle on Orizaba near Resler. Police also say the subject has a weapon.

Photo: Miguel Paredes / KTSM

EPISD says the secure protocols were placed in response to an incident in the area, and all campuses are currently safe. El Paso ISD police will maintain a presence at each school throughout the day.

No further information has been released.