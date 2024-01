EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Cinemark is inviting movie fans to celebrate three Pixar animated films coming to the big screen for the first time ever starting Friday, January 12.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, Jan. 12 – Soul

Friday, Feb. 9 – Turning Red

Friday, March 22 – Luca

For individual theatre locations and showtimes, visit www.cinemark.com or the Cinemark app.