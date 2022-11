EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three people were killed and three others injured in a two-vehicle crash in Chaparral, New Mexico, Friday night, New Mexico State police say.

The crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. at Steve and Angelina streets.

The injured people were taken to University Medical Center in El Paso with unknown injuries.

This is a developing story and will update it when we learn more.