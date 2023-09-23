EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three people were hurt in a stabbing in a neighborhood near UTEP on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 23, El Paso Police reported.

Police were called out to a domestic violence/aggravated assault in progress at about 1 p.m. along the 1500 block of Mundy near UTEP in the Sunset Heights neighborhood.

Police say three people, including the suspect, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing. One person is in custody and the Gang Unit is taking over the investigation.

No other information is immediately available, but we will update this story when we learn more.