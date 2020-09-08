3 new COVID-19 deaths, 89 new cases

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Department of Public Health reports three additional virus-related deaths, and 89 new cases Tuesday morning.

According to a release, all three patients has underlying conditions. They include:

  • 2 males in their 70s
  • 1 female in her 80s

The death toll in El Paso now stands at 448.

The city also reports 5 additional weeks-old cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the borderland to 21, 187.

El Paso has 2,837 active cases, and 17,785 individuals designated as having recovered from the virus.

For a complete look at El Paso County’s COVID-19 data, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

BR SIDEWALK SCHOOL STARTS NEW YEAR 08.31.20

Seizures of "hard" drugs spike as Mexican drug cartels change tactics

Drug cartels keep killing in Juarez, Mexico

Due to COVID-19 limitations, apples are rotting at U-Pick Apple Farm in Las Cruces

Fans cheer on UTEP Football season opener from the stands

Crime File: Terrance Lamont Kinard Jr.

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link