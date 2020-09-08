3 new COVID-19 deaths, 89 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Department of Public Health reports three additional virus-related deaths, and 89 new cases Tuesday morning.
According to a release, all three patients has underlying conditions. They include:
- 2 males in their 70s
- 1 female in her 80s
The death toll in El Paso now stands at 448.
The city also reports 5 additional weeks-old cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the borderland to 21, 187.
El Paso has 2,837 active cases, and 17,785 individuals designated as having recovered from the virus.
For a complete look at El Paso County’s COVID-19 data, click here.