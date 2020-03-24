3 new cases in Doña Ana County, bumping the number up to 100 in New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- New Mexico state health officials announced 17 new positive cases for COVID-19, 3 of which are from Doña Ana County.

The new numbers sum up to a total of 100 positive cases for COVID-19 in New Mexico.

The most recent cases are as follows:

Three new cases in Doña Ana County:

A male in his 20s

A male in his 30s

A male in his 60s

Five new cases in Bernalillo County:

A female in her 40s

A male in his 40s

A female in her 50s

A male in his 70s

A male in his 80s

One new case in Cibola County:

​A female in her 50s​

One new case in Curry County:

​A female in her 50s

One new case in McKinley County:

A female in her teens

Four new cases in San Juan County:

Two males in their 30s

A male in his 40s

A female in her 30s

Two new cases in Santa Fe County:

A male in his 50s

A male in his 70s

According to a release, including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 100 positive tests for COVID-19: