Breaking News
El Paso officials announce ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order to prevent spread of COVID-19

3 new cases in Doña Ana County, bumping the number up to 100 in New Mexico

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- New Mexico state health officials announced 17 new positive cases for COVID-19, 3 of which are from Doña Ana County.

The new numbers sum up to a total of 100 positive cases for COVID-19 in New Mexico.

The most recent cases are as follows:

Three new cases in Doña Ana County:

  • A male in his 20s
  • A male in his 30s
  • A male in his 60s

Five new cases in Bernalillo County:

  • A female in her 40s
  • A male in his 40s
  • A female in her 50s
  • A male in his 70s
  • A male in his 80s

One new case in Cibola County:

  • ​A female in her 50s​

One new case in Curry County:

  • ​A female in her 50s

One new case in McKinley County:

  • A female in her teens

Four new cases in San Juan County:

  • Two males in their 30s
  • A male in his 40s
  • A female in her 30s

Two new cases in Santa Fe County:

  • A male in his 50s
  • A male in his 70s

According to a release, including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 100 positive tests for COVID-19:

  • Bernalillo County: 43
  • Doña Ana County: 13
  • Cibola County: 1
  • Curry County: 1
  • Lea County: 1
  • McKinley County: 3
  • Sandoval County: 7
  • San Juan County: 7
  • San Miguel County: 1
  • Santa Fe County: 14
  • ​​Socorro County: 2
  • Taos County: 3
  • Chaves County: 4

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

self-quarantine guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "self-quarantine guidelines"

Replay: El Paso leaders announce 'Stay home, work safe' order to combat COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Replay: El Paso leaders announce 'Stay home, work safe' order to combat COVID-19"

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"

EPISD offers free meals

Thumbnail for the video titled "EPISD offers free meals"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz