3 new cases in Doña Ana County, bumping the number up to 100 in New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- New Mexico state health officials announced 17 new positive cases for COVID-19, 3 of which are from Doña Ana County.
The new numbers sum up to a total of 100 positive cases for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
The most recent cases are as follows:
Three new cases in Doña Ana County:
- A male in his 20s
- A male in his 30s
- A male in his 60s
Five new cases in Bernalillo County:
- A female in her 40s
- A male in his 40s
- A female in her 50s
- A male in his 70s
- A male in his 80s
One new case in Cibola County:
- A female in her 50s
One new case in Curry County:
- A female in her 50s
One new case in McKinley County:
- A female in her teens
Four new cases in San Juan County:
- Two males in their 30s
- A male in his 40s
- A female in her 30s
Two new cases in Santa Fe County:
- A male in his 50s
- A male in his 70s
According to a release, including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 100 positive tests for COVID-19:
- Bernalillo County: 43
- Doña Ana County: 13
- Cibola County: 1
- Curry County: 1
- Lea County: 1
- McKinley County: 3
- Sandoval County: 7
- San Juan County: 7
- San Miguel County: 1
- Santa Fe County: 14
- Socorro County: 2
- Taos County: 3
- Chaves County: 4