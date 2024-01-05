CONROE, Texas (KIAH) — A resident in Conroe, just north of Houston, is $3 million richer for the start of the new year. The top prize came from Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game 500X Loteria Spectacular.
The winner who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the Econo-Food Store #2, located at 1000 S. Frazier St., there in Conroe.
This was the second of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in this game. 500X Loteria Spectacular offers more than $393 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes.
HOW TO PLAY 500X Loteria Spectacular
GAME FEATURES
- Over $393 million in total prizes in this game!
- Pack Size: 20 tickets
- Guaranteed Total Prize Amount = $400 per pack
According to the Texas Lottery, “there are approximately 10,070,440* tickets in 500X Loteria Spectacular. The number of real prizes up for grabs in a game could vary based on the number of tickets manufactured, testing, distribution, sales and number of prizes claimed by winners.”
Furthermore, “overall odds of winning any prize in 500X Loteria Spectacular are 1 in 3.20** (see back of ticket for complete odds disclaimer).”
Players have to be 18 years or older to pay and play.
Official Game Documents
- Game Procedures PDF
- Game Tables PDF
- AG Garland pledges to reduce “all crime” after stats show drop in violent crime
- Security concerns being raised at hospital after reported suicide with gun
- El Paso awarded over $9M grant to improve roadway safety
- PD: Man places officer in chokehold during arrest, spits in another’s face
- Over 11K pounds of charcuterie meat products sold in 8 states recalled