3 men arrested in assault captured in viral video, additional victims sought

Miguel Cuadros (left), Normando Isaac Alarcon (center), Rene Holguin (right)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Police arrested three men for their alleged involvement in an assault that went viral on social media earlier this month.

Miguel Cuadros, 27, Normando Isaac Alarcon, 28, and Rene Holguin, 38, are accused of assaulting at least one person outside of Werk Bar located at 1441 N. Zarazoza on June 3.

All three men were booked into the El Paso County Jail under the following charges:

Cuadros: Two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and four outstanding assault warrants ($580,000 bond)

Alarcon: Aggravated assault with serious bodily injury and assault ($55,000 bond)

Holguin: Four counts of assault ($20,000 bond)

The El Paso Police Department's Gang Unit is continuing to look for other victims of the assault. Victims are asked to call investigators at 915-212-GANG (4264).