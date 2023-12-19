EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three members of the Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education were sworn in Tuesday morning, Dec. 19, the district said.

The ceremony took place at the Dr. Karen M. Trujillo Administrative Complex.

The oaths were administered by Doña Ana County Clerk Amanda López Askin and were witnessed by LCPS staff, family and friends.

Patrick Nolan, representing District 1, was elected to serve his district after being appointed to the position earlier this year. Teresa Tenorio, who currently serves as the board president, was elected to a second term representing District 4. Ed Frank was elected to serve in District 5.

Frank previously represented District 5 on the Board of Education in 2015 but narrowly lost a bid for re-election in 2019 to Carol Cooper. Following the November 2023 election, the Doña Ana County Clerk announced there would be a recount in District 5 because the race between Frank and Cooper was so close. Last week, election results were finalized with Frank winning by fewer than 30 votes.

All three board members officially begin their four-year term of service on Jan. 1.

The LCPS Board of Education will meet in regular session on Jan. 16. For a complete list of meeting dates and times, click here.