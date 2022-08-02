EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Boulder County Sheriff deputies in Colorado arrested three people from Las Cruces in connection with the murder of New Mexico woman who was found dead in Boulder last week.

25-year-old Alexis Baca was found dead near a popular trailhead. Deputies charging Jami Alonso Moore with first degree murder and second-degree murder, along with Ashley Provine and Cody Hobirk.

Elizabeth Griffin a fourth suspect, has not been arrested as police continue searching for her.

Police believe Baca knew at least some of the suspects but didn’t say how she knew them.

