EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Spall repair (fixing janky pavement) will close the three right lanes of I-10 East between Sunland Park at Executive and the Sunland Park on ramp from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, December 10 as part of TxDOT’s road closures for the week. See details below.

Additionally, TxDOT said a city contractor informed about the following closures for art installation maintenance and cleaning at Airway:

Daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11

I-10 Westbound Right Lane on along with the Entrance Ramp from Hawkins.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

I-10 Eastbound Right Lane along with the Entrance Ramp from Geronimo and the Airway Exit Ramp.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Back up day just in case.

City contractor will be cleaning the windmills at Airway.

Other TxDOT closures include the following:

WEST AREA OFFICE PROJECTS

I-10 Widening West Project

Sunday, Dec. 10, and Monday, Dec. 11 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic from Artcraft Road to Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 8 (SH 178/Artcraft Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard and re-enter I-10 past Vinton.

Crews will be placing bridge beams.

Tuesday, Dec. 12, through Thursday, Dec. 14 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic from Transmountain Road to Vinton.

The direct connector ramp from westbound I-10 to eastbound Transmountain Road will be closed to all traffic.

Turnaround from North Desert Boulevard to South Desert Boulevard at Transmountain will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Take Exit 6A (Loop 375/Spur 16/Transmountain Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard and re-enter I-10 past Vinton.

Crews will be placing bridge beams.

The following closures will continue until further notice:

Eastbound I-10 is reduced to one lane from north of Transmountain Road to Redd Road.

Westbound I-10 is reduced to one lane from Redd Road to north of Transmountain Road.

Eastbound offramps for Transmountain Road, Artcraft Road, and Redd Road are closed, detour via Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive) to South Desert Boulevard.

The direct connector ramp from westbound Loop 375 (Transmountain Road) to eastbound I-10 is closed to all traffic.

Alternating daytime lane closures are possible on North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, Dec. 11 through Friday, Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa north and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan alternate lane closures.

Mesa north and southbound between Sunland Park and Mesa Hills alternate lane closures.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, and potholing.

Traffic Signal Improvements Project

Monday, Dec. 11 through Friday, Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SH-20 (Mesa) north and southbound at Resler intersection right lane closed.

US-62 (Montana) east and westbound at McRae intersection right lane closed.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, placing ground boxes, and intercession safety.

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Geronimo and Trowbridge right lane and Geronimo on-ramp closed.

I-10 westbound between Dallas and Ange right lane and Dallas on-ramp closed.

Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound at Raynolds exit ramp closed.

Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SH-20 northbound between Thorn and Mulberry right lane closed.

SH-20 southbound at Spur 16 right lane closed.

Thursday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound at Hawkins exit ramp closed.

Friday, Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) between Main Gap and Wilderness Museum alternate lane closures.

Crews will be repairing guardrails.

Spall Repair Project

Sunday, Dec. 10 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Executive three right lanes and Sunland Park on-ramp closed.

Monday, Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 Gateway East after Airway intersection two left lanes closed and turnaround from west to east closed.

Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 Gateway East after Airway intersection two right lanes closed.

Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway East after Hawkins intersection two right lanes closed.

Thursday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway West after Hawkins intersection two left lanes closed and turnaround from east to west closed.

Crews will be repairing spall.

Miscellaneous Concrete Repair Project

Monday, Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound from Trowbridge to Montana right lane closed.

Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dyer southbound from Hercules to Gateway South two right lanes closed.

Thursday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 from Gateway North to Gateway South complete turnaround closure before Dyer.

Crews will be repairing concrete.

Bridge Joint Cleaning

Monday, Dec. 11 through Friday, Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spur 6 between Doniphan and FM-1905 alternate lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning bridge joints.

District-Wide Signing Project

Monday, Dec. 11 through Friday, Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound between El Paso and Van Horn alternate lane closures.

Crews will be installing signs.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, Dec. 11 through Friday, Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SH-20 (Alameda) east and westbound between Loop 375 (Border Highway) and Rio Vista left lane closed.

SH-20 (Doniphan) east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Traffic Control Stockyard and Horizon (FM-1281) Project

Monday, Dec. 11 through Friday, Dec. 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paisano and Yandell north and south of the intersection alternate lane closures.

Gateway North and South at Hercules right lane closed.

FM-1281 (Horizon) and Stockyard north and southbound intersection right lane closed.

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Borderland Expressway Phase I Project

Monday, Dec. 11 through Sunday, Dec. 17 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BU-54 (Dyer) east and westbound between Angora and Ashley alternate lane closures.

Monday, Dec. 11 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BU-54 (Dyer) northbound between Angora and Ashley alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on construction detour.

Maintenance

Sunday, Dec. 10 from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Ellerthorpe and Broaddus two left lanes closed and Ellerthorpe on-ramp closed.

Crews will be repairing bridge joints.

Monday, Dec. 11 through Friday, Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Trowbridge and Buffalo Soldier alternate lane closures.

I-10 westbound Airway entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be working on bridge.

I-10 eastbound between Downtown and Cotton right lane closed.

Crews will be working on rail.

Loop 375 eastbound between US-54 and Midway right lane closed.

Woodrow Bean westbound between Railroad and Gateway North alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Mesa southbound between Desert North and Remcon right lane closed.

Crews will be milling.

EAST AREA OFFICE PROJECTS

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, Dec. 10 through Thursday, Dec. 14. Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating lane closures between North Loop Road to Zaragoza Road (POE).

Crews will be working on removing concrete barrier.

Sunday, Dec. 10 through Tuesday, Dec. 12 and Thursday, Dec. 14. Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Loop 375 northbound main lane closure between Zaragoza (POE) Overpass and North Loop Overpass.

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang.

Sunday, Dec. 10 through Thursday, Dec. 14. Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Alternating Socorro, Pan American, North Loop, and Alameda Underpass complete closure.

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang, patching, installing utility structures and bridge deck pour.

Monday, Dec. 11 through Saturday, Dec. 16. Daily 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating lane closures between Zaragoza (POE) and North Loop Drive.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound/southbound alternating left lane closure between Zaragoza (POE) Overpass and Americas Interchange.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure between Socorro Overpass and Zaragoza Overpass (POE).

Crews will be installing electrical utilities and work zone entry.

Tuesday, Dec. 12. Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Loop 375 southbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza Overpass (POE).

Crews will be working on removing sign removal.

Wednesday, Dec. 13. Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Loop 375 northbound main closure between Zaragoza Overpass (POE) to Bob Hope Overpass.

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang and sign removal.

Thursday, Dec. 14 through Saturday, Dec. 16

Continuous from 5 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 through 5 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

Loop 375 southbound left lane closure from North Loop Overpass to Socorro Overpass.

Closure will allow bridge deck to cure.

Continuous closures until further notice

S Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed.

S Americas Avenue at Socorro Road turnarounds in both directions will be closed.

S Americas Avenue at North Loop Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed.

S Americas Avenue northbound to southbound turnaround at Alameda Avenue will be closed.

Loop 375 southbound to northbound truck turnaround at S Americas will be closed.

Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures.

Zaragoza Mill and Inlay Project

Monday, Dec. 11 through Friday, Dec. 15. Daily from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM659) north/southbound left lane closure from North Loop Drive to Gateway East Boulevard.

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound alternating left lane closures from Rojas Drive to Saul Kleinfeld Drive.

Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound and southbound left lane closure from Sunfire Drive to Montana Avenue (US 62/180).

Crews will be performing final project touch ups.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Tuesday, Dec. 12 and Wednesday, Dec. 13. Daily, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Montana Avenue eastbound alternating main closures between George Dieter Drive and Joe Battle southbound.

Crews will be installing rumble strips.

Tuesday, Dec. 12 and Wednesday, Dec. 13. Daily, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Montana Avenue Exit Ramp southbound will be closed.

Montana Avenue/Joe Battle Intersection free right lane will be closed.

Montana Avenue (US62/180) westbound frontage right 2 lanes will be closed.

Crews will be striping the gore.

Thursday, December 14. Overnight, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Montana Avenue and Lee Trevino Drive Intersection.

Montana Avenue (US62/180) east and westbound left lane closures.

Montana Avenue (US62/180) east and westbound frontage rounds.

Crews will be removing concrete barriers.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Monday, Dec. 11 through Friday, Dec. 15. Daily 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure between Iron Medics and Montana Avenue.

Crews will be removing concrete from demo.

Continuous until further notice.

Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601.

Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage road.

Paved Shoulders Project

Monday, Dec. 11 through Friday, Dec. 15. Daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH20) eastbound right shoulder closures between Acala and Spur 148.

Crews will be working on cleaning up operations.

Horizon Mill and Inlay Project

Monday, Dec. 11 through Friday, Dec. 15. Daily, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) north and southbound alternating lane closures between North Loop Drive (FM 76) and Ascension Road.

Crews will be working on removing/grinding bumps on road.

CONTINUOUS CLOSURES

ADA Improvements Project

Friday, August 25 until further notice. Daily, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH 20) east and westbound alternating lane closures from Americas Highway (Loop 375) to Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281).

Crews will be removing sidewalks and ramps for ADA improvements.

Passing Lanes Project

Monday, February 6 until further notice. Daily, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

US 62/180 MM 78 to 94 east and westbound right and left lane and shoulder closure.

Crews will be working on level up locations on non-widening sections.

Median Concrete Barrier Project

Continuous until further notice

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) east and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak).

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas.

Closure is necessary for installation of median concrete barrier.

RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project

Continuous until further notice

RM 652 east and westbound alternating lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line.

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 13-foot lane width restriction.

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation.