EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Several people were taken to local hospitals and a 33-year-old man was charged with evading arrest and smuggling of persons after a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) pursuit that ended in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning, Jan. 11 in East El Paso, according to DPS.

DPS says that preliminary information shows that at around 5:50 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, a Texas DPS trooper was assisting the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) on Operation Lone Star (OLS) when they received information from the United States Border Patrol Anti-Smuggling Unit (ASU) about a white SUV that picked up migrants.

The DPS trooper attempted to stop the SUV for multiple traffic violations near Doniphan Dr. and N. Mesa, but the driver fled after the trooper activated their emergency lights and siren.

The SUV, which had three migrants including the driver, continued traveling on Interstate 10, exited Geronimo, disregarded the intersection traffic light and struck a black car with two passengers, according to DPS.

DPS says all passengers from both vehicles were medically treated by EMS personnel on the scene. However, the SUV’s driver and passengers sustained minor injuries and were taken to University Medical Center (UMC). The driver of the black car was also taken to UMC but with serious injuries. Meanwhile, the passenger of the black car was transported to Del Sol Medical with minor injuries.

Additionally, Nestor Moreno-Quesada, 33, a Mexican national, who drove the white SUV, was charged with evading arrest and smuggling of persons, according to DPS.