EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three El Paso ISD high school seniors have been named 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists, according to a news release sent out by the school district.

The three students are the only students from the El Paso region to receive this honor, EPISD said.

Jennifer Bromley of Silva Health Magnet High School; Angelina Bianca Marranzini of Franklin High School; and Judson McGinnes of Coronado High School were among the more than 16,000 semifinalists who will have an opportunity to pursue National Merit Scholarships to be offered next spring worth nearly $28 million.

The El Paso ISD students were considered for placement in the program after taking the 2022 preliminary SAT test during their junior year.

To become a finalist, students must submit a detailed scholarship application detailing their academic record, participation in school and community activities, leadership activities, employment and list any honors or awards received. About 95% of semifinalists move on to become a finalist. These students will be announced in February.

Bromley credits her father along with several teachers for helping her achieve academic success. Bromley, who plans to apply to Harvard University, Johns Hopkins University and Rice University, wants to enter the biomedical field.

Marranzini’s first choice to attend college is Texas Tech University, although she still intends to apply to Baylor University, Texas A&M University, the University of Texas at San Antonio, the University of Texas at Dallas, and the University of Texas at El Paso. Marranzini also credits her parents — who immigrated to the United States from Argentina and the Dominican Republic — with helping her reach this achievement.

McGinnes plans to apply to the University of Chicago, Columbia University and other schools.

He said his parents have instilled the value of education within him since a very young age.

The trio will compete for 2,500 National Merit Scholarships worth $2,500, 840 corporate-sponsored scholarships and 3,800 college-sponsored scholarships from 160 higher education institutions.