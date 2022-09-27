Fire station 19 is one of three that will be getting renovations soon.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso will begin renovating three fire stations as part of the voter-approved 2019 public safety bond.





Fire Stations 19, 20 and 21 will all be getting renovations. Photos courtesy of the EPFD

The City of El Paso broke ground on Fire Station 36 in Northwest El Paso and the new state-of-the-art police regional command center in far East El Paso earlier this year.

The City will soon begin renovations at Stations 19, 20, and 21.

Fire Station 19, at 2405 McRae Blvd., is undergoing a complete renovation which is expected to be completed in 2023. While the station is undergoing renovations, fire and ambulance units are temporarily being reassigned to nearby Fire Stations 25 and 24 respectively. $2,618,405

Fire Station 20, 8301 Edgemere Blvd., is undergoing a bay expansion to accommodate a new aerial unit and ambulance and is expected to be completed in 2023. Station operations will not be affected during the renovations, and do not anticipate having to move any units. $548,936

Fire Station 21, at 10000 Dyer St., will undergo renovations to the apparatus bay, day room, kitchen, lockers and dormitory, and is expected to be completed in 2023. While the station is undergoing renovations, fire and ambulance units will be temporarily reassigned to nearby Fire Station 23. $1,074,714 For more information about the El Paso Fire Department and updates, visit elpasofire.org.