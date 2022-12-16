EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three El Paso City Council seats are up for grab’s Saturday during a city runoff election.

In District 1, local attorney Brian Kennedy, who ran the El Paso County Coliseum for years, and Analisa Cordova Silverstein, who once served as former state Sen. Eliot Shapleigh’s chief of staff, emerged from a crowded field on Election Day back in November, but neither could secure a majority.

District 1 covers portions of West El Paso and the Upper Valley.

They are vying to succeed incumbent Peter Svarzbein.

In District 8, two City Hall staffers are facing off. Bettina Olivares, the legislative aide/chief of staff for City Rep. Cassandra Hernandez, is facing Chris Canales, chief of staff for City Rep. Cissy Lizarraga. Lizarraga decided not to run for re-election.

District 8 represents South El Paso, Downtown and the areas around UTEP.

In District 6, incumbent Claudia Lizette Rodriguez is facing off with state Rep. Art Fierro.

District 6 consists of the area just west of Loop 375 from Montana Avenue to Interstate 10.

Only about 4 percent of voters turned out during the early voting period for these races.

Polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. You can click here to find a polling station near you. You can now vote at any voting center on Election Day.