EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police have arrested three Dunkin Donuts employees after they allegedly threatened a customer at the drive-thru on Saturday, Dec. 9 in Northeast El Paso, El Paso Police said.

Police arrested Elijah Richard Garcia, Jesus Dominguez and Luis Arturo Dominguez and charged them with aggravated assault.

Police also recovered three guns during the arrest, they said.

At about 8:35 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, police received a disturbance call concerning a “subject with a weapon.”

When officers arrived at the Dunkin Donuts at 9114 Dyer, they learned that a 41-year-old man had gone through the drive-thru with his girlfriend.

Courtesy of El Paso Police

Police said the girlfriend tried to order doughnuts. The woman told police that the employee was rude, and when she asked to speak to the manager, the employee on the other end of the intercom said he was the manager, using explicit language, police said.

Police said the woman drove toward the drive-thru window when one employee walked out of the back of the store, followed by two other employees.

During this altercation, the three employees brandished handguns, police said.

Police also said one of the three employees chambered a round, pointed the gun at the male customer and said, “Ya’ll gonna die.”

Police have arrested 17-year-old Jesus Dominguez, 20-year-old Luis Arturo Dominguez and 19-year-old Elijah Richard Garcia. All were charged with aggravated assault and given a $100,000 bond.