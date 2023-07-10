EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three dogs were rescued from a home that was damaged by fire in Las Cruces Monday morning, July 10, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department.

Las Cruces Fire rescued three dogs from a fire along Highland Avenue on July 10. Photos courtesy of Las Cruces Fire

One of the dogs was unresponsive and required care. Fire crews were able to revive the dog using an animal oxygen mask.

The fire happened just before 5:30 a.m. Monday along the 1800 block of Highland Avenue. Crews arrived to find light smoke. Upon inspection, the fire was located in a converted garage. It was extinguished in about a half hour and was contained to that room.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Damage is estimated at $30,000.