EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – According to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) a child was attacked by three aggressive dogs in Far East El Paso County.
EPCSO officials say the attack took place Monday, April 18, around 7 a.m. along the 15000 block of Colonia Tierra, just north of the Clint exit on I-10.
Deputies arrived at the residence where the child was attacked, learning he was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The age of the child has not been released.
Through the course of their investigation, 29-year-old Jose Lopez was found to be the owner of the dogs, was determined to be responsible for their attack.
EPCSO official say deputies arrested with a charge of Attack by Dog Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. Officials add that, at the time he was arrested, Lopez was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
Lopez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $100,000 bond for the dog attack and a $1,000 bond for Possession of Controlled Substance.
The dogs were removed from the residence by the El Paso County Animal Welfare Department
