EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three aspiring priests will be ordained as deacons by the Diocese of El Paso during a special Mass on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

“This celebration will mark a significant milestone on their way to being eventually ordained

priests for the diocese of El Paso,” according to a news release sent out by the Diocese.

The three seminarians are Luis Manuel Rodarte Jr, Alexander “Askee” Gutierrez Rodriguez, and Anwar Camarena.

The Mass of Ordination is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick Cathedral located at 1118 N. Mesa St.

Here is a look at the three soon-to-be deacons and aspiring priests, with biographical information provided by the Diocese.



Luis Manuel Rodarte Jr, a 32-year-old native of El Paso, has embarked on an extraordinary

journey towards his diaconate ordination. His path, once rooted in academia and medicine,

shifted as he answered a divine call to serve God and His people. Luis underwent rigorous

theological studies at St. Mary’s Seminary in Houston and St. John’s Seminary in Camarillo,

Calif., solidifying his commitment to his new vocation.



Alexander “Askee” Gutierrez Rodriguez, a 29-year-old hailing from Venezuela, brings the

spirit of faith, community, and service to his diaconate journey. Dedicated to prayer and study

over the past nine years, Askee’s profound connection to his calling shines through his humility

and joy. His decision to become a deacon embodies his love for God, the Church, and all of

humanity.



Anwar Camarena, originally from Guadalajara, Mexico, has followed a transformative path to

the diaconate. His priestly formation took him to various seminaries, including St. Charles

Borromeo Seminary in El Paso and St. John’s Seminary in California. Anwar’s unwavering faith

and dedication have guided him to this significant moment of diaconate ordination. He eagerly

anticipates embracing the diverse ministries offered by the Diocese of El Paso.



The ceremony will be presided over by Bishop Mark Seitz.

“The ordination to the diaconate is a joyful moment for our diocese. These three seminarians have demonstrated their unyielding commitment to their faith and their unwavering dedication to serving God’s people. We rejoice in welcoming them into this sacred order,” Seitz said in the news release.

The Mass will be simulcast on the Diocese of El Paso’s Facebook page and the Diocesan Website.