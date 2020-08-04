3 arrested in murder of beloved Texas ice cream man

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested three men on capital murder charges in the death of a beloved neighborhood ice cream man, APD announced on Monday night.

Adelaido Bernabe Urias, 68, was pushing his cart through a north Austin apartment complex when he was shot during a robbery in late June. Urias was taken to the hospital and died a week later from his wounds.

Witnesses told police one of the suspects tried to rob Urias in the middle of the day — then shot him and left. Officers found Urias lying in the Serena Park Apartments parking lot.

An APD homicide detective said the vendor was likely targeted because food vendors like him tend to carry cash.

“The family is always going to remember him as a hard working man, a very nice man, who lived his life trying to get by, working every day,” Urias’ nephew, Leo Bello, said at a previous press conference.

Austin police say more information on the arrests will be released on Tuesday.