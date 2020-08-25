3 additional deaths reported, 62 new COVID-19 cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Health reports 3 additional virus-related deaths, and 62 new cases along with 6 weeks-old cases.

According to a release, all of the patients had underlying conditions. They include:

2 males in their 80s

1 female in her 90s

The death toll in El Paso now at 397.

The total number of cases in the borderland is currently 19,622, with 3,143 active cases.

So far 82 percent of COVID-19 patients have recovered, meaning 16,082 individuals are designated as having recovered from the virus.

As of today, 131 people are hospitalized, 55 are in the ICU, and 30 on ventilators.

For a complete look at El Paso County’s COVID-19 data, click here.