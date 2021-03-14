$3.2 million project for Montana Ave pedestrian safety to begin

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Starting Monday, March 15 improvements will begin at the intersections of Montana and Raynor and Montana and Chelsea in Central El Paso.

According to the City of El Paso the projects budget is approximately $3.2 million. With the goal to make the area more safe for pedestrians.

Improvements include upgrades to traffic signals, pedestrian signals, sidewalks, curbs, and ramps. Driveways will also be reconstructed and landscaping will be added.

The project is expected to be completed in the Winter of 2021 and drivers who take this route regularly are asked to seek alternate routes.

A driveway on Montana Ave into the Police Headquarters will be closed during the construction. Police station visitors are asked to enter at N. Raynor Street.

This project will also include construction along the Montana Brio route for pedestrian connectivity but this portion will start at a later date.

