EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The second trial for a man accused of shooting and killing a man outside of an East El Paso Bar six years ago is about to move forward.

Moises Galvan is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old R.J. Franco in 2017 in the Barfly parking lot.

The first trial ended in a mistrial in 2019.

The new trial is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18.