Downtown El Paso Texas skyline seen just after sunset. 16 x 9 aspect ratio. Space for copy.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — City Rep. Isabel Salcido will host the second of two round-table discussions on public safety.

The second meeting, in partnership with County Commissioner Carlos Leon, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 at the EPCC Administrative Services Center, Building A, 9050 Viscount.

This come on the heels of a series of high-profile crimes, mostly involving juveniles.

The round-table discussion will allow the public to voice their concerns with local officials and decision-makers. “We need to have these important conversations and work on solutions. These senseless acts of violence should not be happening anywhere,” Salcido said.

Participants will include: U.S. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar; El Mayor Oscar Leeser; El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego; and other state and local officials in government, education and law enforcement.