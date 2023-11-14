EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you enjoy a good craft beer, the Lowbrow Palace near Downtown El Paso is the place to be this weekend.

The second annual West Texas Beer Fest returns to the Lowbrow Palace, 1006 Texas Ave., from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18.

Besides beer, it will also feature plenty of food and live music.

Photos from last year’s West Texas Beer Fest Courtesy of Lowbrow Palace

“Attendees will be immersed with an extensive selection of brews from renowned local and

national breweries. Master brewer at Ex Novo Brewery, Mikey Mayorga from Corrales, NM is

hosting an educational session about different beer styles and upcoming new releases at Ex

Novo Brewery. Shop from local vendors, and indulge in delicious eats from Juarez Dogs, Zombies Tacos and Gordiis Barbecue,” according to a news release announcing the event.

The festival is being billed as a family-friendly event with all ages welcome but you must be at least 21 with valid ID to be able to drink alcoholic beverages.

Tickets are available by clicking here.

PARTICIPATING BREWERIES 2023:

Deschutes

Brooklyn Brewery

Ex Novo

Deadbeach

Odell

Tupps

Ace Cider

Martin House Brewing Company

Community

Left Hand

Stone

Lagunitas

New Belgium Voodoo

Santa Fe

Marble

Rogue

Austin Eastciders

5×5

Lakewood

Firestone

Aurellia’s

Bells

Spindletap

Prairie

Bosque

Shiner

6666

Sam Adams