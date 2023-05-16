EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Lee and Beulah Moor Children’s Home in El Paso has received a $2,500 donation from The Security Service Charitable Foundation.

The donation will benefit the children staying at the home and will be used to buy bedroom furniture such as chest drawers and beds, according to the release sent by the foundation.

Courtesy of the Security Service Charitable Foundation

Lee and Beulah Moor Children’s Home has been providing children and families in the Borderland with services for over 60 years. The services include residential care, foster care, adoption, individual and family counseling, independent living skills training, a college program, aftercare and more.

“We are proud to support an organization that is so dedicated to improving the lives of children in their communities,” said Marisela Rios, vice president of member service at the Mountain Region for Security Service Federal Credit Union.