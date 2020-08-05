285 new virus cases reported in the borderland, 2 additional deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Health is reporting 285 new COVID-19 cases, and 2 additional virus-related deaths on this Wednesday morning.

According to a release, both patients had underlying conditions and they include:

1 female in her 40s

1 male in his 90s

The death toll in El Paso now stands at 280.

There are currently 15,427 cases in El Paso with 3,740 of them being reported as active.

As of today, there are 250 patients in the hospital, 85 in the ICU, and 31 on ventilators.

According to epstrong.org, 11,407 patients have been designated as having recovered.