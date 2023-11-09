EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 28-year-old man is dead, and multiple others were injured after a nine-vehicle pile-up crash Wednesday, Nov. 8 in far East El Paso, according to the El Paso Police.

Police say that the Special Traffic Investigations unit was called to investigate a nine-vehicle crash involving a fatality at 5:29 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8. at Loop 375 between Pebble Hills and Edgemere.

The initial investigation revealed that a heavy tow truck (vehicle 1) driver, identified as Antonio Zubia, 50, was traveling north on Loop 375.

Traffic began to slow due to heavy traffic and because of the slowdown, Zubia attempted to swerve to avoid a Ford Edge (vehicle 2) and failed striking the rear of the vehicle, according to police.

Police say this caused a series of “chain reaction crashes.”

The Ford Edge (vehicle 2) was pushed into a Dodge Charger (vehicle 3) and then into a 2000 Honda Accord (vehicle 4). The Ford Edge (vehicle 2) caught on fire and was redirected, striking the rear of a 2000 Ford Ranger (vehicle 5), according to police.

Three more vehicles, a 2015 Toyota Camry (vehicle 6), a 2008 Pontiac G5 (vehicle 7) and a 2023 Hyundai Tucson (vehicle 8) attempted to avoid the crash but failed, according to police.

As a result, all vehicles except the 2023 Hyundai Tucson (vehicle 8) and a 2023 Hyundai Elantra (vehicle 9) caught on fire.

Police say all drivers were transported to a local hospital except the 28-year-old male driver of the 2000 Honda Accord (vehicle 4), who died at the scene. He was not identified by name.

This is the 68th traffic fatality this year compared to 63 at this same time last year, according to police.