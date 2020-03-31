25th Anniversary of singer Selena’s death; tribute concert in May postponed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today is the 25th anniversary of the death of Latino icon Selena.

“Queen of Tejano Music,” Selena Quintanilla Perez, was killed by her fan club president at the age of 23 on March 31, 1995.

The Grammy Award-winning singer’s mark on popular culture has loomed large and continues on.

Jennifer Lopez had her breakout role as Selena in the 1997 biographical film, “Selena,” and a star on the Hollywood walk of fame in 2017 was put in place in honor of Selena.

Next month, Mac cosmetics will launch a second makeup collection inspired by her. Forever21 also released a collection inspired by Selena and a Netflix series based on her life is also in the works.

A one day concert originally scheduled for May 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, has now been postponed due do COVID-19.

Although there has not been a rescheduled date announced, tickets bought for the May 9 show will be honored when the concert is rescheduled.