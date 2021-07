EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More than two dozen educators in the El Paso Independent School District have scored extra supplies to enhance their classrooms.

The twenty-five teachers were recipients of grants from the El Paso Community Foundation.

On Thursday, the selected educators were able to pick up their supplies.

On its Facebook page, EPISD said the El Paso Community Foundation has donated $50,000 in school supplies to 59 teachers across El Paso this year.