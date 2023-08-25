EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you are looking for something to do over the long Labor Day holiday weekend next week, you might give the 24th edition of the Tequila and Mariachi Festival a whirl.

The event will happen from Thursday, Aug. 31 to Sunday, Sept. 3. at the Plaza De la Mexicanidad in Ciudad Juarez.

Sunday’s admission will be free and there will be transportation going back and forth between San Jacinto Plaza and Juarez for festival-goers.

The event will feature 50 tequila houses, other drinks, food from regions all over Mexico, mariachis and entertainment paying tribute to Juan Gabriel.

Mauricio Ibarra Ponce de Leon, who is the consul general of Mexico in El Paso, said there will be lots of security and it will be a family-oriented event.

“We want to invite the community from the El Paso del Norte region, from El Paso, to join us in Ciudad Juarez. This is a very binational event and this is a very binational community,” he said.