245 COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County; 11 additional deaths reported statewide

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced 143 additional positive tests for COVID-19, and 11 deaths.

As of today, there are 5,212 positive cases for COVID-19 and a total of 219 deaths.

According to a release, and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

25 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

14 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

43 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Quay County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

7 new cases in Sandoval County

42 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case at the ICE Otero County Processing Center

1 new case at the ICE Torrance County Detention Facility

The Department of Health on Tuesday also reported eleven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a patient at the Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 90s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.

A female in her 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the Uptown Genesis facility in Albuquerque.

The Department of Health currently reports 31 COVID-19 cases among individuals being held at the federal Otero County Processing Center run by ICE in Otero County and 1 COVID-19 case among individuals being held at the federal Torrance County Detention Facility run by ICE in Torrance County, a release said.

According to a release, the Department of Health currently reports 17 COVID-19 cases among individuals being held at the federal Otero County Prison Facility run by ICE and the U.S. Marshals Service. Due to a reporting error, these cases were previously accounted for within the total case counts for Otero and Doña Ana counties – moving forward they will be reported separately for clarity.

There are currently 199 people hospitalized and 1,434 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).