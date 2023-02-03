EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Special Traffic Investigators have released new information on a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Wednesday night.

According to officials, on Feb. 1 at approximately 9:56 p.m., 24-year-old Seville Gaines was reportedly traveling southbound on Hawkins at a high rate of speed when he hit the center median near the intersection of Phoenix while failing to negotiate a curve in the road.

Gaines, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown off his motorcycle and suffered severe injuries. Fire Medical Services transported him to a nearby hospital, but he died from his injuries the next day. Investigators believe that speed was a significant factor in the crash.