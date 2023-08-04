EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Borderland residents will be dealing with a major road closure this weekend as the I-10 Widening West project moves into a new phase, the Texas Department of Transportation announced.

“After months of work adding new lanes and widening bridges in the median of I-10, westbound traffic will switch onto the newly built driving surface between north of Redd Road to north of Transmountain Road on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 8,” TxDOT said in a news release.



To prepare for the switch, westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic from Redd Road to Vinton from 6 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

All westbound traffic will take Exit 9 (Redd Road) to North Desert Boulevard and re-enter I-10 past Vinton. Police officers will be stationed major intersections to help keep traffic flowing during this closure.



When the freeway re-opens on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 8, westbound thru traffic will be on the new driving surface. Exit ramps to Redd Road, Transmountain Road, and Vinton Road will be open. The Artcraft exit ramp will open approximately two weeks later. Transmountain and Vinton access will be via newly built temporary ramps.

However, on-ramps will be closed, and traffic will not be able to re-enter the

westbound mainlanes until north of Vinton Road.



The following week, Sunday Aug. 13, a 24-hour closure will be in effect to complete the switch from Los Mochis Drive (north of Transmountain) to south of Vinton.



The direct connector ramp from westbound I-10 to eastbound Transmountain Road will be closed and is scheduled to re-open in about a month. Other ramps will open over the next year as soon as they are complete.

As is the case on the eastbound lanes of I-10, westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane

between Redd and Transmountain. This configuration will remain in place for approximately 12

months.

So far on the I-10 Widening West Project, 10 bridges have been widened and approximately six miles of new concrete pavement have been placed to the inside (approximately three miles in each direction).

These traffic switches to new pavement allow for placement of new pavement on the outside lanes, TxDOT explained.



“For many months, crews have been working in the median of I-10; with this traffic switch, major

construction activities will move from the median to the outside lane and the shoulder between the mainlanes and the frontage roads,” said TxDOT Project Manager Jorge Oregel, P.E. “Long-term ramp closures were necessary to give crews room to remove existing ramps, replace them with new ones, add new lanes, and expand bridges in this part of the project.”

About I-10 Widening West

I-10 Widening West is a $170 million project which will expand and improve Interstate 10 in West El Paso County. The project will widen I-10 from two lanes in each direction to three between North Mesa Street and Vinton. The project also reconfigures on-ramps and off-ramps (ramp reversals) between North Mesa Street and the Texas-New Mexico state line.