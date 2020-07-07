24 additional cases reported in Doña Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico state health officials announced 221 additional COVID-19 cases and four new deaths, with a total of 13,727 cases.

Per the state Department of Health, 24 new cases were reported in Doña Ana County.

The Department of Health reported four additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. They are:

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths in New Mexico is now 519.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal and state agencies at the following facilities:

Federal Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 149

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

State Otero County Prison Facility: 451

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

As of today, there are 5,986 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.