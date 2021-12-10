22-year-old woman dies from COVID-19 after giving birth to baby girl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) 22-year-old El Pasoan Aimee “Jaqueline” Ayala died from COVID-19 shortly after giving birth to her baby girl.

“Knowing she never got to hold her, that was the worst part. She loved her so much we know she did because she gave her life for her,” said Kimberly Ayala, Jaqueline’s sister.

Aimee “Jaqueline” Ayala

Jaqueline was eight months pregnant when she was hospitalized with COVID-19 in November. Doctors doing an emergency c-section on November 13.

After her daughter, Addison Mariand Morales was born, she never regained her strength.

“As weeks went by she just got worse and then she went into cardiac respiratory arrest. She could breathe her heart stopped,” said Kimberly Ayala.

Jaqueline passed away on November 30, her husband Juan Pablo Morales Orozco says it’s baby Addison getting him through.

“I’ve been able to take her home, hold her and sleep with her. She has been a strength… she’s the one carrying me instead of me carrying her,” said Morales Orozco.

Juan Pablo and Jaqueline had only been married for a little more than a year and were over the moon when they found out they were pregnant.



“I’m going to give myself completely to my daughter and I’m going to try to be the best husband in the world for (Jaqueline)) to fulfill her dreams… because she was the best wife in the world,” said Morales Orozco.

Juan Pablo Morales Orozco and his newborn daughter Addison

A GoFundMe has been created to help with the funeral expenses.

