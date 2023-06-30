EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 2023 National Spanish Spelling Bee (NSSB) kicks off Saturday morning, July 1 at the Starlight Event Center located at 6650 Continental Drive.

The Education Service Center Region 19 (ESC19) has been chosen to host this national competition through 2024.

This event has been previously hosted in several Southwest cities such as Albuquerque, New Mexico; San Antonio, Texas; and Denver, Colorado.

“The rigor of this competition is high, and students put in a lot of hard work often with the help from teachers and family,” said David Briseo, NSSB Founder and Coordinator. “The benefits to

the participants go far beyond helping them become better spellers. This experience can last them a lifetime,” said Briseo who has been organizing NSSB for several years.

The NSSB decided to host the event in El Paso for several reasons, one of them being the new venue. The Starlight Event Center is conveniently located next to the airport, hotels and entertainment.

The NSSB says they are proud to be hosting the event in El Paso where a majority of the population is bilingual, speaking English and Spanish.

Additionally, student participation from El Paso has always been high and garnered several winners including 2022 winner Sheneli De Silva and 2021 winner Marium Zahra, both are students in the El Paso Independent School District.

“We are very proud of the diversity of the contestants and the high level of academic rigor these young students excel in,” said Briseo.

The students competing were introduced at 9 a.m. Friday, June 30th, and the actual spelling competition portion of the event will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 1.

The public is welcome to attend and support young scholars from across the nation as they demonstrate their cross-linguistic skills and abilities.