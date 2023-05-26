EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — KTSM has gathered a list of the 2023 graduation dates for Gadsden ISD, Ysleta ISD, Socorro ISD, Clint ISD and EPISD.

The following are the graduation dates for the Gadsden Independent School District:

  • May 26
    • Alta Vista Early College High School- 7 p.m. at UTEP Magoffin Auditorium
  • May 27
    • Gadsden High School- 8 a.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
    • Santa Teresa High School- 12 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
    • Chaparral High School- 4 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
    • Desert Pride Academy- 8 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center

The following are the graduation dates for the Ysleta Independent School District:

  • June 1
    • Young Women’s Leadership Academy- 10 a.m. at the Plaza Theater
    • Valle Verde/Early College High School- 2 p.m. at the Plaza Theater
  • June 2
    • Ysleta High School- 8 p.m. at Hutchins Stadium
  • June 5
    • Del Valle High School- 9 a.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
    • Bel Air High School- 1:30 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
    • Parkland High School- 6 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
  • June 6
    • Riverside High School- 9 a.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
    • Hanks High School- 1:30 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
    • Eastwood High School- 6 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center

The following are the graduation dates for the Clint Independent School District:

  • June 2
    • Clint ISD Early College Academy- 3 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
    • Clint High School- 7 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
  • June 3
    • Mountain View High School- 3 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
    • Horizon High School- 7 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center

The following are the graduation dates for the El Paso Independent School District:

  • June 9
    • CCTA- 2 p.m. at El Paso High Auditorium
    • El Paso High School- 7 p.m. at El Paso Jones Stadium
  • June 12
    • Jefferson/Silva- 9 a.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
    • Burges High School- 2 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
    • Franklin High School- 6 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
  • June 13
    • Andress High School- 9 a.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
    • YWA- 11:30 a.m. at UTEP Magoffin Auditorium
    • Bowie High School- 2 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
    • Coronado High School- 6 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
  • June 14
    • Irvin High School- 9 a.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
    • TMECHS- 11:30 a.m. at UTEP Magoffin Auditorium
    • Austin High School- 2 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
    • Chapin High School- 6 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center

The following are the graduation dates for the Socorro Independent School District:

  • June 9
    • Mission Early College High School- 8 a.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
    • Eastlake High School- 11 a.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
    • El Dorado High School- 3 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
    • Montwood High School- 7 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
  • June 10
    • Pebble Hills High School- 9 a.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
    • Socorro High School- 1 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
    • Americas High School- 5 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center