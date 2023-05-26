EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — KTSM has gathered a list of the 2023 graduation dates for Gadsden ISD, Ysleta ISD, Socorro ISD, Clint ISD and EPISD.
The following are the graduation dates for the Gadsden Independent School District:
- May 26
- Alta Vista Early College High School- 7 p.m. at UTEP Magoffin Auditorium
- May 27
- Gadsden High School- 8 a.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
- Santa Teresa High School- 12 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
- Chaparral High School- 4 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
- Desert Pride Academy- 8 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
The following are the graduation dates for the Ysleta Independent School District:
- June 1
- Young Women’s Leadership Academy- 10 a.m. at the Plaza Theater
- Valle Verde/Early College High School- 2 p.m. at the Plaza Theater
- June 2
- Ysleta High School- 8 p.m. at Hutchins Stadium
- June 5
- Del Valle High School- 9 a.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
- Bel Air High School- 1:30 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
- Parkland High School- 6 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
- June 6
- Riverside High School- 9 a.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
- Hanks High School- 1:30 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
- Eastwood High School- 6 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
The following are the graduation dates for the Clint Independent School District:
- June 2
- Clint ISD Early College Academy- 3 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
- Clint High School- 7 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
- June 3
- Mountain View High School- 3 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
- Horizon High School- 7 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
The following are the graduation dates for the El Paso Independent School District:
- June 9
- CCTA- 2 p.m. at El Paso High Auditorium
- El Paso High School- 7 p.m. at El Paso Jones Stadium
- June 12
- Jefferson/Silva- 9 a.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
- Burges High School- 2 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
- Franklin High School- 6 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
- June 13
- Andress High School- 9 a.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
- YWA- 11:30 a.m. at UTEP Magoffin Auditorium
- Bowie High School- 2 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
- Coronado High School- 6 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
- June 14
- Irvin High School- 9 a.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
- TMECHS- 11:30 a.m. at UTEP Magoffin Auditorium
- Austin High School- 2 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
- Chapin High School- 6 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
The following are the graduation dates for the Socorro Independent School District:
- June 9
- Mission Early College High School- 8 a.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
- Eastlake High School- 11 a.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
- El Dorado High School- 3 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
- Montwood High School- 7 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
- June 10
- Pebble Hills High School- 9 a.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
- Socorro High School- 1 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center
- Americas High School- 5 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center