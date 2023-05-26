EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — KTSM has gathered a list of the 2023 graduation dates for Gadsden ISD, Ysleta ISD, Socorro ISD, Clint ISD and EPISD.

The following are the graduation dates for the Gadsden Independent School District:

May 26 Alta Vista Early College High School- 7 p.m. at UTEP Magoffin Auditorium

May 27 Gadsden High School- 8 a.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center Santa Teresa High School- 12 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center Chaparral High School- 4 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center Desert Pride Academy- 8 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center



The following are the graduation dates for the Ysleta Independent School District:

June 1 Young Women’s Leadership Academy- 10 a.m. at the Plaza Theater Valle Verde/Early College High School- 2 p.m. at the Plaza Theater

June 2 Ysleta High School- 8 p.m. at Hutchins Stadium

June 5 Del Valle High School- 9 a.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center Bel Air High School- 1:30 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center Parkland High School- 6 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center

June 6 Riverside High School- 9 a.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center Hanks High School- 1:30 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center Eastwood High School- 6 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center



The following are the graduation dates for the Clint Independent School District:

June 2 Clint ISD Early College Academy- 3 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center Clint High School- 7 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center

June 3 Mountain View High School- 3 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center Horizon High School- 7 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center



The following are the graduation dates for the El Paso Independent School District:

June 9 CCTA- 2 p.m. at El Paso High Auditorium El Paso High School- 7 p.m. at El Paso Jones Stadium

June 12 Jefferson/Silva- 9 a.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center Burges High School- 2 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center Franklin High School- 6 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center

June 13 Andress High School- 9 a.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center YWA- 11:30 a.m. at UTEP Magoffin Auditorium Bowie High School- 2 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center Coronado High School- 6 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center

June 14 Irvin High School- 9 a.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center TMECHS- 11:30 a.m. at UTEP Magoffin Auditorium Austin High School- 2 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center Chapin High School- 6 p.m. at UTEP Don Haskins Center



The following are the graduation dates for the Socorro Independent School District: