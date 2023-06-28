EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Administrative offices will resume business on Wednesday, July 5.

Residential trash and recycling collection will be collected on Tuesday, July 4.

The following is the city’s schedule of services and operations for Tuesday, July 4.

Closed/ No service

El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics, Immunization Clinics, Medicaid Waiver Program, WIC Offices

Municipal Court/Bond Offices

Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Art and Museum of History

One-Stop-Shop

Public Libraries

Rawlings Dental Clinic

Recreation Centers, Senior Centers and Aquatic Centers

STD & HIV Prevention and Surveillance

Department of Public Health

Tax Office

Open/ Service

Animal Services:

-Main Shelter (5001 Fred Wilson): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-Tails at the Times (501 E. Mills): noon to 2 p.m.

-Mission Valley (9068 Socorro): noon to 2 p.m.

Citizen Collection Stations

Garbage and Recycling Collection

Greater El Paso Landfill

Sun Metro (fixed and paratransit services): Sunday/Holiday schedule

El Paso Water Parks: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Spray Parks: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Additionally, the City Council will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 5. City Council meetings are broadcast live on CITY-TV (Spectrum Ch. 1300, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99, over the air Ch. 13.4), and live streamed on the City of El Paso YouTube Channel.