EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 2022 Spaceport America Cup will return in-person June 21-25 in Southern New Mexico, with over 140 teams participating from over 20 countries across the world.



The Spaceport America Cup is the world’s largest intercollegiate rocketry engineering contest (IREC) and has been held in New Mexico since 2017. Student teams represent the best and brightest from more than 100 institutions located across the world. Opening day ceremony is on June 21 at the Las Cruces Convention Center.



“We are honored to support the Spaceport America Cup,” said Dr. Janet Kavandi, President of Sierra Space, and former NASA astronaut. “Our company’s mission is to build a platform in space to benefit life on Earth, and we are so inspired by this year’s participants. We know they will play a vital role in getting us there.”



Over 2,000 participants are expected to attend the event in Southern New Mexico in June with a full schedule that includes presentations and displays, followed by three and a half days of launching at Spaceport America’s vertical launch area, with the closing ceremony in the evening of June 25.



Admission is free for visitors to attend the opening day at the Las Cruces Convention Center from 9.00am-5.00pm. This is a great opportunity to allow public school students and rocketry enthusiasts to see and meet the collegiate teams. All following events at Spaceport America are closed to the general public.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.